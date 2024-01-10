AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 9.38 million shares of the AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.95, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.68B. AGNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -23.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.56% since then. We note from AGNC Investment Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.62 million.

AGNC Investment Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AGNC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $AGNC Investment Corp. – Deposit for the current quarter.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.97 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.43% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGNC is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry.

AGNC Investment Corp earnings are expected to increase by -16.30% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.81% per year for the next five years.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 14.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of AGNC Investment Corp shares, and 39.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.08%. AGNC Investment Corp stock is held by 537 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 57.1 million shares worth $578.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.37% or 32.56 million shares worth $329.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.89 million shares worth $191.34 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 15.38 million shares worth around $155.79 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.