Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.65, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.18M. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.79, offering almost -132.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.87% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADPT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $ADC Therapeutics SA for the current quarter.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.84 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.10% year-to-date, but still down -2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.5 day(s).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.00 percent over the past six months and at a 3.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.30%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings are expected to increase by 1.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.60% per year for the next five years.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares, and 96.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.90%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock is held by 283 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.74% of the shares, which is about 29.99 million shares worth $201.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.33% or 12.05 million shares worth $80.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.41 million shares worth $62.17 million, making up 7.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $26.43 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.