A Business Review Of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.12 or 14.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.68M. FGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -2754.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.33% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

FibroGen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Compugen Ltd. for the current quarter.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9075 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.75% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 46.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 44.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.97 percent over the past six months and at a 13.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.63%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.21% of FibroGen Inc shares, and 71.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.13%. FibroGen Inc stock is held by 148 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.93% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $36.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.92% or 9.74 million shares worth $26.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.19 million shares worth $14.0 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $7.78 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.