You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI).

In the last trading session, 15.43 million shares of the CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.29, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.35B. CNHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.98, offering almost -46.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.5% since then. We note from CNH Industrial NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.10 million.

CNH Industrial NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.24. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CNHI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNH Industrial NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.42 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.90% year-to-date, but still up 0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 12.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNHI is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial NV share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.83 percent over the past six months and at a 16.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CNH Industrial NV to make $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.94 billion and $5.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.57%. CNH Industrial NV earnings are expected to increase by 17.22% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.40% per year for the next five years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.22% of CNH Industrial NV shares, and 51.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.58%. CNH Industrial NV stock is held by 653 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 123.08 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.85% or 51.28 million shares worth $630.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 44.3 million shares worth $544.48 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 24.62 million shares worth around $302.58 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.