XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.44 million shares of the XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have been traded, and its beta is 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.50, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.56B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.62, offering almost -88.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.92% since then. We note from XPeng Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 million.

XPeng Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $XPEL, Inc. for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.31 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.32% year-to-date, but still down -10.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -21.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.5 day(s).

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.50 percent over the past six months and at a -17.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.23%. XPeng Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 4.42% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.74% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of XPeng Inc ADR shares, and 12.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.40%. XPeng Inc ADR stock is held by 267 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 13.16 million shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.97 million shares worth $93.48 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.