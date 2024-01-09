X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shares Might Go Down -20.94% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.07 or 9.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.15M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.72% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XFOR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9155 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 0.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XFOR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -481.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.34 percent over the past six months and at a 58.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.68%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.