Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Shares Could Gain Up To 18.03%

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.24 or 8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.87M. WRAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.40, offering almost -11.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.85% since then. We note from Wrap Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.66K.

Wrap Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WRAP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wrap Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Wrapped EOS USD for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Instantly WRAP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.54 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.59% year-to-date, but still up 12.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 8.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRAP is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 18.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.46% of Wrap Technologies Inc shares, and 7.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.59%. Wrap Technologies Inc stock is held by 62 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $1.56 million.

U.S. BancorpDE, with 2.68% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.