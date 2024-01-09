Why Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.34, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. UEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.86, offering almost -8.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.72% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

Uranium Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.58 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.86% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is -3.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.16 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp to make $14.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.63%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Uranium Energy Corp shares, and 60.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.76%. Uranium Energy Corp stock is held by 324 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 26.74 million shares worth $170.76 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 5.45% or 21.42 million shares worth $136.78 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 20.54 million shares worth $131.14 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 11.71 million shares worth around $74.76 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.