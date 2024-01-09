Why United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 2.9 million shares of the United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.49, and it changed around $0.57 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.26B. UAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.23, offering almost -33.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.56% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UAL as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the current quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.80 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.40% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is 5.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAL is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.59 percent over the past six months and at a 284.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.57%. United Airlines Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 287.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 59.01% per year for the next five years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 15 and January 19.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, and 71.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.60%. United Airlines Holdings Inc stock is held by 839 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 37.77 million shares worth $2.07 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.83% or 23.56 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 16.33 million shares worth $896.04 million, making up 6.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 12.14 million shares worth around $665.9 million, which represents about 4.55% of the total shares outstanding.