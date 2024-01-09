Why Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.58 million shares of the Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.29, and it changed around $0.62 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $488.54M. OFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.62, offering almost -70.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.99% since then. We note from Orthofix Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 951.73K.

Orthofix Medical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OFIX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orthofix Medical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) trade information

Instantly OFIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.59 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) is 22.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OFIX is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) estimates and forecasts

Orthofix Medical Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.89 percent over the past six months and at a -146.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $195.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc to make $186.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.23 million and $168.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Orthofix Medical Inc earnings are expected to increase by -159.64% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.40% per year for the next five years.

OFIX Dividends

Orthofix Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of Orthofix Medical Inc shares, and 97.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.87%. Orthofix Medical Inc stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.22% of the shares, which is about 5.96 million shares worth $107.6 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 6.69% or 2.46 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $31.92 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $18.48 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.