Why Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.72M. ORGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.26, offering almost -794.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Origin Materials Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Origin Materials Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ORGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8990 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.69% year-to-date, but still down -15.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 2.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -227.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -314.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Origin Materials Inc to make $30.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,689.90%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.