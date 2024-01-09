Why Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -89.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.68% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novagold Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.60% year-to-date, but still down -1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -9.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NG is forecast to be at a low of $8.22 and a high of $13.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -264.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Novagold Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.46 percent over the past six months and at a 31.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.71%.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 29.