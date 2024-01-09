Why Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 8.68 million shares of the Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.43, and it changed around $0.94 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.32B. MBLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.11, offering almost -53.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.31% since then. We note from Mobileye Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Mobileye Global Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.68. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MBLY as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Mobileye Global Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.40 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.45% year-to-date, but still down -27.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is -20.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.78 day(s).

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Mobileye Global Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.28 percent over the past six months and at a -2.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $640.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Mobileye Global Inc to make $477.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $565 million and $454.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.90%.

Mobileye Global Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.24% per year for the next five years.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Mobileye Global Inc shares, and 118.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.48%. Mobileye Global Inc stock is held by 330 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 16.13 million shares worth $619.81 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 12.84% or 12.09 million shares worth $423.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.9 million shares worth $149.89 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $168.63 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.