Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.47 or 26.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87M. AMPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -268.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.11% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.55K.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMPE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Instantly AMPE has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5500 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.76% year-to-date, but still up 9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) is 3.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.16%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 5202.0 shares worth $24241.0.

Private Capital Management LLC, with 0.32% or 2397.0 shares worth $11170.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.