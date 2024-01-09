Why Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around $1.05 or 13.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. ALHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.05, offering almost -45.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.78% since then. We note from Alignment Healthcare Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.06K.

Alignment Healthcare Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ALHC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alignment Healthcare Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Alignment Healthcare, Inc. for the current quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.07 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.53% year-to-date, but still up 4.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) is 13.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Alignment Healthcare Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.58 percent over the past six months and at a 8.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Alignment Healthcare Inc shares, and 86.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.48%. Alignment Healthcare Inc stock is held by 183 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 32.37% of the shares, which is about 60.99 million shares worth $350.71 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC, with 9.51% or 17.92 million shares worth $103.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $22.19 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $18.46 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.