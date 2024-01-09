Why ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.13 or 9.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.61M. ABVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -613.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.33% since then. We note from ABVC BioPharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

ABVC BioPharma Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABVC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ABVC BioPharma Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4500 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.31% year-to-date, but still up 29.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.80%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect ABVC BioPharma Inc to make $16k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313k and $42k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.69%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of ABVC BioPharma Inc shares, and 4.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. ABVC BioPharma Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 20265.0 shares worth $30397.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.25% or 19480.0 shares worth $29220.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 18321.0 shares worth $27481.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 14489.0 shares worth around $21733.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.