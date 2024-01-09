Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.41M. WHLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.01, offering almost -6940.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WHLR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Instantly WHLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.16% year-to-date, but still down -12.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) is -27.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WHLR is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18418.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18418.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.14%.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares, and 41.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.95%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Stilwell Value LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.04% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Krilogy Financial, LLC, with 6.47% or 63500.0 shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12815.0 shares worth $78940.0, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11652.0 shares worth around $71776.0, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.