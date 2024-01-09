Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27M. WLDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -456.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.48% since then. We note from Wearable Devices Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.51K.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Instantly WLDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5151 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.53% year-to-date, but still up 32.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) is 21.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.80% of Wearable Devices Ltd shares, and 2.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.46%. Wearable Devices Ltd stock is held by 9 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 27245.0 shares worth $38960.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.09% or 13921.0 shares worth $19907.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.