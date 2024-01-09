Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA): Stock Forecast For 2024 Still Looks Weak With A -104.3% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.35 million shares of the Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.60, and it changed around -$1.64 or -8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. VRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.62, offering almost -37.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.4% since then. We note from Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.91K.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verona Pharma Plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Instantly VRNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.67 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.44% year-to-date, but still down -1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 36.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRNA is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Verona Pharma Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.55 percent over the past six months and at a 41.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.51%.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Verona Pharma Plc ADR shares, and 83.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.98%. Verona Pharma Plc ADR stock is held by 140 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $127.71 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 12.19% or 6.32 million shares worth $115.97 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $26.73 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $21.29 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.