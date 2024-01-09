Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -4185.71%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.20, offering almost -16471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1739 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.94% year-to-date, but still down -18.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is -29.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERB is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.68%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.