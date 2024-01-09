Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 13.15 million shares of the Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.27, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.70B. VALE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.56, offering almost -21.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.22% since then. We note from Vale S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.62 million.

Vale S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.78. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VALE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vale S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.99 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.72% year-to-date, but still down -3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) is 3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VALE is forecast to be at a low of $73.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -522.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Vale S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.25 percent over the past six months and at a -40.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vale S.A. ADR to make $9.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.94 billion and $9.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.41%. Vale S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -45.32% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -12.46% per year for the next five years.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.34. It is important to note, however, that the 8.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Vale S.A. ADR shares, and 17.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.93%. Vale S.A. ADR stock is held by 689 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 80.46 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.48% or 66.98 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 38.24 million shares worth $583.87 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 29.27 million shares worth around $446.89 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.