uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Stock Forecast: $63.00 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $325.11M. QURE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.46, offering almost -245.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.26% since then. We note from uniQure N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

uniQure N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended QURE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. uniQure N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.45 for the current quarter.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.12 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -3.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QURE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -826.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

uniQure N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.13 percent over the past six months and at a -134.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,135.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -80.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect uniQure N.V. to make $6.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $102.75 million and $28.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -76.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.59%.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.34% of uniQure N.V. shares, and 77.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.33%. uniQure N.V. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $56.67 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 5.96% or 2.85 million shares worth $32.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $14.54 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $8.09 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.