In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.82, and it changed around $1.18 or 13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $737.97M. TVTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.18, offering almost -136.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.54% since then. We note from Travere Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TVTX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Travere Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Instantly TVTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.83 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.23% year-to-date, but still up 9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 25.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.44 day(s).

Travere Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.89 percent over the past six months and at a 60.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.18%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.