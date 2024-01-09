Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.30, and it changed around $0.5 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. TNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.00, offering almost -66.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.17% since then. We note from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Instantly TNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.18 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.33% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 27.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNDM is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.52 percent over the past six months and at a -147.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $203.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc to make $186.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.5 million and $170.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.16%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares, and 109.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.95%. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock is held by 332 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.78% of the shares, which is about 8.97 million shares worth $220.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.78% or 7.01 million shares worth $172.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.53 million shares worth $111.05 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $91.26 million, which represents about 6.75% of the total shares outstanding.