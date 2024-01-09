Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.42 or 16.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -71.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.91% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.04 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.79% year-to-date, but still up 13.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 22.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.12 day(s).

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.30%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.32%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.20% of Summit Therapeutics Inc shares, and 4.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.56%. Summit Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 131 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 8.98 million shares worth $26.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.87% or 6.1 million shares worth $18.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $10.88 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $8.07 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.