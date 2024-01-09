StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Stock Forecast: $111.90 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.93 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.52, and it changed around -$0.94 or -5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.96B. STNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -12.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.03% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

StoneCo Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.41. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended STNE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.61 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is 3.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNE is forecast to be at a low of $43.80 and a high of $111.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -577.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.04 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd to make $653.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $549.66 million and $565.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.78%. StoneCo Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 162.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 63.80% per year for the next five years.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.42% of StoneCo Ltd shares, and 72.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.35%. StoneCo Ltd stock is held by 377 institutions, with Madrone Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 25.34 million shares worth $322.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 19.26 million shares worth $245.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.64 million shares worth $81.35 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $68.86 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.