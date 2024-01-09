Stock Performance And Outlook Of Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA)

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.74, and it changed around $3.28 or 11.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. STAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.81, offering almost -157.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from Staar Surgical Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.85K.

Staar Surgical Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended STAA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Staar Surgical Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $STAAR Surgical Company for the current quarter.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Instantly STAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.97 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) is 3.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAA is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Staar Surgical Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.30 percent over the past six months and at a -15.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%.

Staar Surgical Co. earnings are expected to increase by -17.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

STAA Dividends

Staar Surgical Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Staar Surgical Co. shares, and 114.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.07%. Staar Surgical Co. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.11% of the shares, which is about 8.78 million shares worth $461.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.07% or 6.34 million shares worth $333.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $131.57 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $79.07 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.