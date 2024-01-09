Stock Performance And Outlook Of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $413.22M. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -55.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.38% since then. We note from SNDL Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

SNDL Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SNDL Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6870 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 9.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

SNDL Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.91 percent over the past six months and at a 5.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,185.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 971.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.44%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of SNDL Inc shares, and 8.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.69%. SNDL Inc stock is held by 112 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.59 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.52% or 5.92 million shares worth $9.51 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.23 million shares worth $18.03 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $6.08 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.