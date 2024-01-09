Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 31.5 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.62B. SWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -11.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.96% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.36 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.26. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.11 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.65% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 9.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.30 percent over the past six months and at a -52.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -30.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -60.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.38 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.38%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -52.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.