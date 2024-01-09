SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 11.74 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $518.53M. SOUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -143.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.81% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.82 million.

SoundHound AI Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.94% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

SoundHound AI Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.30 percent over the past six months and at a 49.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SoundHound AI Inc to make $11.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.5 million and $6.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 88.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.30%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 22 and January 26.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of SoundHound AI Inc shares, and 25.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.03%. SoundHound AI Inc stock is held by 155 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 11.1 million shares worth $50.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.68% or 9.52 million shares worth $43.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $21.2 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $8.07 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.