Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.54, and it changed around -$1.04 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.46B. SEDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $345.80, offering almost -340.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.47% since then. We note from Solaredge Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Solaredge Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.68. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 23 recommended SEDG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.23 for the current quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.27 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.09% year-to-date, but still down -16.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -2.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEDG is forecast to be at a low of $33.46 and a high of $384.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -388.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Solaredge Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.36 percent over the past six months and at a -35.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -143.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -127.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Solaredge Technologies Inc to make $400.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $890.7 million and $943.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -57.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.72%. Solaredge Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -27.80% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.94% per year for the next five years.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, and 100.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.62%. Solaredge Technologies Inc stock is held by 940 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $1.58 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.31% or 2.44 million shares worth $655.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $360.96 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $172.65 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.