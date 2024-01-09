Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 19.8 million shares of the Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.31, and it changed around $0.76 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.50B. SNAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.90, offering almost -3.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.59% since then. We note from Snap Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.59 million.

Snap Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.76. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 27 recommended SNAP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snap Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $SAP SE for the current quarter.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.33 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.24% year-to-date, but still up 2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is 17.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.19, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -31.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNAP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snap Inc (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Snap Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.94 percent over the past six months and at a -64.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.35%. Snap Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.84% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.85% per year for the next five years.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Snap Inc shares, and 54.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.72%. Snap Inc stock is held by 764 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.50% of the shares, which is about 157.36 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.61% or 90.46 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 71.66 million shares worth $814.06 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 31.59 million shares worth around $374.05 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.