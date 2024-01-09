Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Shares Could Drop Up To -28.72%

In the last trading session, 8.17 million shares of the Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.69, and it changed around $3.18 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.82B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.99, offering almost -2.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.99% since then. We note from Shopify Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.37 million.

Shopify Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 27 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Safety Shot, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.90 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is 9.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.23, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.53 percent over the past six months and at a 1,650.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -130.50%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Shopify Inc shares, and 67.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.79%. Shopify Inc stock is held by 1,506 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 65.55 million shares worth $4.23 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.26% or 63.4 million shares worth $4.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.7 million shares worth $1.98 billion, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 17.09 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.