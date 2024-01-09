Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.10, offering almost -115.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.44% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SHLS as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. for the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.17 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.97% year-to-date, but still down -9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 3.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.51 day(s).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Shoals Technologies Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.05 percent over the past six months and at a 78.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.11%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 78.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 36.80% per year for the next five years.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, and 117.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.39%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock is held by 447 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 19.15 million shares worth $489.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.51% or 16.17 million shares worth $413.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.24 million shares worth $133.95 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $115.92 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.