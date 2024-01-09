Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 22.34 million shares of the Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around $1.36 or 64.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.82M. SNTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -175.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.74% since then. We note from Sentage Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.07K.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Instantly SNTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 64.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.59 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.13% year-to-date, but still down -6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 91.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.24% of Sentage Holdings Inc shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.67%. Sentage Holdings Inc stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 27200.0 shares worth $69360.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.12% or 3505.0 shares worth $8937.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.