SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.62M. SNES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.95, offering almost -6274.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.06% since then. We note from SenesTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

SenesTech Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SenesTech Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Senseonics Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.83% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.65%. We can see from the shorts that 83410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

SenesTech Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.38 percent over the past six months and at a 83.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.97%. SenesTech Inc earnings are expected to increase by 83.72% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of SenesTech Inc shares, and 4.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.32%. SenesTech Inc stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 11243.0 shares worth $12592.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.30% or 9679.0 shares worth $10840.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4065.0 shares worth $4796.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1582.0 shares worth around $1866.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.