Risk-Takers Will Like Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR).

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.10, and it changed around -$0.36 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. SDGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.24, offering almost -90.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.15% since then. We note from Schrodinger Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.81K.

Schrodinger Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SDGR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Schrodinger Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Instantly SDGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.13 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.13% year-to-date, but still down -13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) is -3.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.02 day(s).

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Schrodinger Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.71 percent over the past six months and at a 124.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Schrodinger Inc to make $58.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.84 million and $64.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.12%. Schrodinger Inc earnings are expected to increase by 128.18% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -4.30% per year for the next five years.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.