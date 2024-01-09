Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.07, and it changed around $0.57 or 4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.18, offering almost -92.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.7% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.14 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) is 33.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.08 day(s).

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Relay Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.79 percent over the past six months and at a -11.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,763.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $253k and $226k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -82.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.77%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of Relay Therapeutics Inc shares, and 108.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.15%. Relay Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 257 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.85% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $350.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.62% or 10.53 million shares worth $132.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $53.99 million, making up 4.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $45.67 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.