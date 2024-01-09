Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.78, and it changed around $0.41 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.52M. POL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.90, offering almost -388.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.93% since then. We note from Polished.com Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Polished.com Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polished.com Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.59% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is 583.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Polished.com Inc to make $120 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.40%.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.22% of Polished.com Inc shares, and 11.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.94%. Polished.com Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 5.09% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $1.0 million.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc., with 4.74% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 73674.0 shares worth $0.69 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29334.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.