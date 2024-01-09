Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 13.91 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.28, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.58B. PBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.79, offering almost -3.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.67% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.26 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.79 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $26.18 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.38 percent over the past six months and at a -28.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -32.50%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR earnings are expected to increase by -32.60% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.60% per year for the next five years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.33. It is important to note, however, that the 14.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.