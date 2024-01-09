PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.58 million shares of the PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.38, and it changed around $0.83 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. PENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.26, offering almost -42.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.7% since then. We note from PENN Entertainment Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

PENN Entertainment Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.26. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended PENN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PENN Entertainment Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.53 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) is 6.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PENN is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) estimates and forecasts

PENN Entertainment Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.12 percent over the past six months and at a -233.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -423.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -102.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect PENN Entertainment Inc to make $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.59 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.33%. PENN Entertainment Inc earnings are expected to increase by -166.31% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.09% per year for the next five years.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of PENN Entertainment Inc shares, and 87.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.60%. PENN Entertainment Inc stock is held by 485 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.10% of the shares, which is about 18.27 million shares worth $439.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.96% or 15.05 million shares worth $361.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.76 million shares worth $114.47 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $113.45 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.