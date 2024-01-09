Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 9.99 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.59, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.10B. PLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.85, offering almost -31.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.8% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.97 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.89 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is -3.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.61 percent over the past six months and at a 316.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $602.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc to make $615.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $508.62 million and $525.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.97%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.88% of Palantir Technologies Inc shares, and 40.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.95%. Palantir Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,180 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 168.58 million shares worth $2.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 53.42 million shares worth $818.96 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.