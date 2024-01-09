Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -77.87%

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $270.08M. OM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.55, offering almost -467.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.1% since then. We note from Outset Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Outset Medical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Outset Medical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.88 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) is -3.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.12 day(s).

Outset Medical Inc (OM) estimates and forecasts

Outset Medical Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.07 percent over the past six months and at a 3.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.32%.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Outset Medical Inc shares, and 109.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.16%. Outset Medical Inc stock is held by 221 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.83% of the shares, which is about 7.38 million shares worth $161.49 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 9.76% or 4.86 million shares worth $106.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $38.59 million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $33.47 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.