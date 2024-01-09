Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NTBL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.87 million shares of the Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.43M. NTBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -729.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.74% since then. We note from Notable Labs Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.12K.

Notable Labs Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NTBL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Notable Labs Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) trade information

Instantly NTBL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8001 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.84% year-to-date, but still down -26.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) is -58.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) estimates and forecasts

Notable Labs Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.60 percent over the past six months and at a 92.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.20% in the next quarter.

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.97% of Notable Labs Ltd shares, and 3.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.75%. Notable Labs Ltd stock is held by 25 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Aug 30, 2023, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 40323.0 shares worth $53557.0.