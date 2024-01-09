NOK Stock Forecast 2024: Nokia Corp ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 16.95%

In the last trading session, 15.35 million shares of the Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.54, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.51B. NOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -42.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.95% since then. We note from Nokia Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.61 million.

Nokia Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Nokia Corporation Sponsored for the current quarter.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is 17.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.11 percent over the past six months and at a -23.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.70%.

Nokia Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by -25.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nokia Corp ADR shares, and 6.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.13%. Nokia Corp ADR stock is held by 523 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.63% of the shares, which is about 91.77 million shares worth $381.78 million.

Folketrygdfondet, with 0.34% or 18.97 million shares worth $78.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70.93 million shares worth $295.06 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $22.23 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.