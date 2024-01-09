Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.28 million shares of the Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.99, and it changed around -$1.24 or -3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.93B. NEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.41, offering almost -42.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.88% since then. We note from Newmont Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.32 million.

Newmont Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NEM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Newmont Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.87 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.81% year-to-date, but still down -4.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) is -1.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEM is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.99 percent over the past six months and at a -7.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Newmont Corp to make $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.33 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.45%. Newmont Corp earnings are expected to increase by -12.99% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.75% per year for the next five years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Newmont Corp shares, and 58.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. Newmont Corp stock is held by 1,558 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 99.43 million shares worth $4.24 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.84% or 70.22 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 28.02 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 24.76 million shares worth around $1.06 billion, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.