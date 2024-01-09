Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded, and its beta was -7.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around $0.3 or 7.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.62M. MNMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.01, offering almost -14.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.1% since then. We note from Mind Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.39K.

Mind Medicine Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.44 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.95% year-to-date, but still up 19.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 22.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Mind Medicine Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.93 percent over the past six months and at a -10.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -187.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.62%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.36% of Mind Medicine Inc shares, and 11.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.67%. Mind Medicine Inc stock is held by 116 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $2.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.42% or 0.57 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.97 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.