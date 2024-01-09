Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.18, and it changed around $4.66 or 16.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. MRUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.64, offering almost 10.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.56% since then. We note from Merus N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.17K.

Merus N.V stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRUS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Merus N.V is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Instantly MRUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.51 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.65% year-to-date, but still up 20.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) is 33.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRUS is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $49.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Merus N.V (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Merus N.V share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.03 percent over the past six months and at a 10.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Merus N.V to make $10.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.67 million and $13.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.16%.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.30% of Merus N.V shares, and 89.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.44%. Merus N.V stock is held by 170 institutions, with Commodore Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 4.0 million shares worth $105.32 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.08% or 3.03 million shares worth $79.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $47.63 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $20.99 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.