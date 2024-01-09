Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $5.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.96M. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost 0.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.15% since then. We note from Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.26% year-to-date, but still up 11.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 28.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MREO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.18 percent over the past six months and at a 105.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.31%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.