Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.51, and it changed around $0.74 or 7.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $651.94M. MGNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -2.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.18% since then. We note from Macrogenics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.40K.

Macrogenics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MGNX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Macrogenics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Magnite, Inc. for the current quarter.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.60 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.25% year-to-date, but still up 9.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 21.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGNX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Macrogenics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 111.47 percent over the past six months and at a 116.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.27%.

MGNX Dividends

Macrogenics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Macrogenics Inc shares, and 100.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.21%. Macrogenics Inc stock is held by 180 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.51% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $51.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.68% or 6.0 million shares worth $32.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $10.03 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $9.66 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.